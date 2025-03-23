Hyderabad: Diesel Tanker Catches Fire in Kukatpally, Car Burnt to Ashes

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in an open parking yard at Kukatpally on Sunday morning after a diesel tanker caught fire, causing panic among locals. The incident also led to a nearby car being completely gutted in the blaze.

According to reports, the tanker, which still contained some diesel, was parked in an open area near IDPL Cheruvu when it suddenly caught fire. Huge flames and thick smoke engulfed the spot, raising concerns of a possible explosion.

Firefighters Rushed to the Spot

Upon receiving information, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location. Firefighters managed to control the blaze, preventing further damage to surrounding areas.

Was Diesel Being Illegally Transferred?

Local residents alleged that the diesel tanker driver was transferring fuel into barrels when the fire started. However, the police are investigating the claims to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Authorities Urge Safety Measures

Authorities have urged strict safety protocols for fuel transportation and storage to prevent such fire hazards in the future.

Key Highlights of the Incident

✔ Location: Kukatpally, near IDPL Cheruvu

✔ Incident: Diesel tanker caught fire in an open yard

✔ Damage: Nearby car completely gutted

✔ Response: Firefighters extinguished the flames

✔ Investigation: Police verifying claims of illegal fuel transfer

For further updates on this fire incident in Hyderabad, stay tuned to official reports and local alerts.