Hyderabad FC to Face Struggling Mohammedan SC in ISL 2024-25 Showdown

Hyderabad FC will look to recover from a tough 4-1 loss to NorthEast United FC as they prepare to host Mohammedan SC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The home side is aiming to regain their defensive form while Mohammedan SC is hoping to overcome their scoring struggles in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Hyderabad FC’s Home Advantage and Defensive Concerns

Hyderabad FC, who secured a 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in the reverse fixture on October 26, 2024, will be hoping for a repeat performance. However, they have been struggling defensively, conceding multiple goals in their last two outings. Despite these setbacks, Hyderabad FC has shown resilience on their home ground, remaining unbeaten in their last three matches at the GMC Balayogi Stadium.

Head coach Shameel Chembakath emphasized the need for his team to address the defensive lapses. “We have worked on some areas where we lacked in our last match against NorthEast United FC. We have done some good recovery and worked on areas where we need to improve,” he said in his pre-match comments.

Mohammedan SC Struggles to Find the Back of the Net

Mohammedan SC enters this match with a challenging start to their ISL campaign, particularly struggling in front of goal. The team has yet to score in 11 matches, which is one of the worst records in the league’s history. Their previous outing ended in a 0-3 loss to Mumbai City FC, but they had been on a four-match unbeaten streak prior to that, holding high-scoring teams like Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC to goalless draws.

Assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo emphasized the importance of focusing on the present and remaining optimistic. “We still have six more games to go and we are trying not to think too much of the past and instead focus more on the coming games,” Wadoo stated.

Hyderabad FC’s Key Strength: Early Goals

Hyderabad FC has been particularly effective in the opening 15 minutes of matches, scoring 38% of their goals during this period. This early attacking threat will be crucial as they look to build momentum and recover from their recent loss.

Mohammedan SC’s Strong Tackling and Missing Key Player

While Mohammedan SC has struggled to score, they have been solid in defense, recording the fourth-most successful tackles in the league this season. However, they will be without Mirjalol Kasimov, who is suspended for this match.

With both teams looking to bounce back from recent setbacks, this clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium is set to be a crucial one for Hyderabad FC and Mohammedan SC. Hyderabad FC will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home form, while Mohammedan SC will aim to find their attacking rhythm and secure their first win in months.