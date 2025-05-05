Hyderabad Gearing Up to Host Miss World Pageant 2025 in Grand Style

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is abuzz with preparations to host the prestigious Miss World Pageant 2025. Contestants from more than 120 countries are expected to land in the city in the coming days, with arrangements at Shamshabad Airport reflecting the grandeur of the global event.

Telangana-Style Welcome Planned at Shamshabad Airport

To welcome the international delegates, the authorities have arranged a traditional Telangana-style reception. Special lounges and help desks have been set up at the airport, while welcome arches showcasing Telangana’s cultural landmarks and tourist symbols have been installed.

‘Telangana Jaroor Aana’ Becomes the Buzzword

The state’s tourism department is promoting the slogan Telangana Jaroor Aana (Must Visit Telangana) across all welcome points. The initiative aims to present the state’s rich culture and hospitality to the global audience attending the pageant.

Contestants Begin Arriving Ahead of Main Event

Several international contestants have already landed in Hyderabad. Among the early arrivals are Maria Amelia Antonio (Portugal), Jutta Ama Pokuhaa Addo (Ghana), and Jasmine Gerhard (Ireland). Also in the city are Miss South Africa Zoyalize Jansen van Rensburg, Miss Brazil Jessica Scandiuzzi Pedroso, Miss Canada Emma Deanna Cathryn Morrison, and Miss World Chairperson Julia Evelyn Morley.

Miss World Chairperson to Review Arrangements on May 10

The main influx of delegates is expected from May 7 onwards. Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley will inspect the final preparations on May 10 and hold discussions with government officials regarding the grand opening ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Security and Accommodation in Place

State officials have assured that comprehensive security and accommodation measures are in place to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for all international guests attending Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad.