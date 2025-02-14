Hyderabad Health Scare: Rotten Chicken Found in Cold Storage, Destined for Bars and Restaurants

Hyderabad: A major health hazard was uncovered in Hyderabad when the Food Safety department, in collaboration with the North Zone Task Force officials, discovered a large quantity of rotten chicken being illegally stored and supplied to local wine shops and bars.

In a joint operation, authorities seized approximately 500 kilograms of rotten chicken that had been kept in cold storages at chicken centers in Anna Nagar, near Begumpet, Secunderabad.

Rotten Chicken Discovered in Secunderabad Cold Storages

On Thursday, February 13, Food Safety department officials conducted an inspection of chicken centers in the bustling neighborhoods of Anna Nagar and Begumpet. During the raid, they uncovered the disturbing sight of 500 kilograms of chicken in a decayed state, which had been stored improperly for weeks.

The rotten poultry had been distributed to nearby wine shops and bars, raising serious concerns over food safety and public health in the area. The chicken had likely been intended for use in restaurants and eateries, putting unsuspecting consumers at risk of foodborne illness.

Immediate Action and Investigation Underway

The seized chicken was promptly disposed of by the authorities to prevent any further distribution. Officials have initiated a thorough investigation into the suppliers and chicken centers involved in this illegal practice. The Food Safety department is also working to identify any other potential hotspots where such unsanitary conditions may exist.

Health Risks of Consuming Rotten Chicken

Consuming spoiled or rotten chicken poses significant health risks, including food poisoning and foodborne illnesses caused by harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, and E. coli. These pathogens can lead to symptoms such as stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

Authorities have advised the public to be cautious when purchasing chicken from unknown or untrustworthy sources, and to ensure that meat is stored and handled properly.

Government Takes Action to Ensure Food Safety

This alarming discovery has prompted the local government to increase surveillance and conduct regular checks on food establishments, including chicken centers and restaurants, to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Food Safety department has emphasized the importance of adhering to hygiene standards and maintaining the cold chain for perishable items.

Stay Safe, Be Vigilant

Consumers in Hyderabad are urged to stay alert and report any suspicious food products or practices to the authorities. The recent incident serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety and the responsibility of both food suppliers and consumers to ensure that safe and healthy food practices are followed.