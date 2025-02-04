Hyderabad Heat Wave Incoming: City to Experience Extreme Day-Night Temperature Fluctuations

Hyderabad: As the winter season bids farewell, Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana are set to experience dry weather conditions, marked by rising daytime temperatures and low humidity levels. With maximum temperatures already reaching between 34°C and 37°C, the shift towards hotter conditions is becoming evident.

Dry Weather Expected Through February

Weather experts predict that February will be the driest month of the year, with Hyderabad seeing a significant change in weather patterns. The city is expected to face near summer-like conditions, with minimal humidity and relatively cooler early morning temperatures. According to a weather Report the next 15 to 20 days will bring desert-like humidity and sharp temperature variations between day and night.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Mega Metro Project: A 30-Acre Multi-Modal Transit Hub at Jubilee Bus Station

Large Variations Between Day and Night Temperatures

The coming fortnight is likely to bring significant fluctuations in temperatures, with the days remaining hot and the nights cooler. During the early hours of the day, the temperatures are expected to drop, providing some respite from the daytime heat. However, by midday, the temperature is expected to rise substantially, making it feel like summer.

Temperatures in Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad have already ranged between 34°C and 37°C, with areas like Saroornagar in the city reaching 35°C and Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district peaking at 37°C on Monday. This upward trend in temperature is expected to continue throughout February.

With these rising temperatures, residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat, as the dry and hot weather conditions are expected to persist for the next several weeks.