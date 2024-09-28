Hyderabad High Tension: Chaitanyapuri Residents Warn ‘Will Die or Kill’ Over HYDRA Demolitions, Slam CM Revanth Reddy Ahead of Survey

Hyderabad: In the latest wave of tension gripping the Chaitanyapuri division of Hyderabad, residents of Vidyut Nagar, Dwarakapuri, and Bhavani Nagar are rallying against the impending demolitions under the Musi River Development Project. Their fury, largely directed at the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), has reached a boiling point, with some residents, particularly women, making strong statements about protecting their homes. One woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, went so far as to declare that she would rather die or kill than allow HYDRA to demolish her house.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Promises vs. Ground Reality

The residents feel betrayed by the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. According to them, his promises made in the media do not align with what is happening on the ground. While Reddy assured that only illegally-built sheds would be targeted, the reality in Chaitanyapuri appears starkly different.

CM’s Media Statements : Revanth Reddy has repeatedly assured the public that legal, residential properties would remain untouched and that only unauthorized constructions and sheds would be demolished as part of the development project.

: Revanth Reddy has repeatedly assured the public that legal, residential properties would remain untouched and that only unauthorized constructions and sheds would be demolished as part of the development project. Reality in Chaitanyapuri: Contrary to these assurances, residents claim their apartments have been marked for demolition. One of the residents shared how four months ago, government officials visited their homes under the pretext of collecting electricity bills, but used the opportunity to conduct surveys and mark their properties.

Key Questions Raised by Residents

Selective Targeting : Why isn’t HYDRA demolishing the lavish houses of the rich and influential but focusing on middle-class homes?

: Why isn’t HYDRA demolishing the lavish houses of the rich and influential but focusing on middle-class homes? Lack of Transparency : Why are officials placing markings on their homes without consulting them or revealing details about their plans?

: Why are officials placing markings on their homes without consulting them or revealing details about their plans? Financial Burden: Residents have taken bank loans to build their houses and continue to repay these loans. Why should they suffer losses if their homes, built legally, are demolished?

HYDRA and Commissioner AV Ranganath Under Fire

At the heart of this controversy is HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, who is facing public outrage and a major controversy surrounding the tragic suicide of Buchamma, an elderly woman from the Chaitanyapuri division. Buchamma’s family has accused HYDRA officials of threatening to demolish their home, leading to severe emotional distress that contributed to her suicide.

The Case of Buchamma: A Tragic Turn of Events

The Allegations : Buchamma’s family has filed a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission (HRC) , citing threats from HYDRA officials regarding the demolition of their home. They claim this pressure pushed Buchamma into a state of despair, ultimately resulting in her tragic decision.

: Buchamma’s family has filed a formal complaint with the , citing threats from HYDRA officials regarding the demolition of their home. They claim this pressure pushed Buchamma into a state of despair, ultimately resulting in her tragic decision. HRC Involvement: The Human Rights Commission has officially registered the case under 16063/IN/2024 and will conduct an investigation into the matter to determine if HYDRA’s actions contributed to her death.

Commissioner Ranganath’s Response

Clarifying Misconceptions : In response to the tragic incident, Commissioner Ranganath has stated emphatically that HYDRA had issued no demolition notice to Buchamma’s home . He highlighted that her house did not fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone, and that her daughters’ concerns about possible demolitions could have contributed to her distress.

: In response to the tragic incident, Commissioner Ranganath has stated emphatically that . He highlighted that her house did not fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone, and that her daughters’ concerns about possible demolitions could have contributed to her distress. Public Appeals: Ranganath urged the public not to succumb to fear and misinformation being spread by certain individuals and social media platforms. He clarified that HYDRA is not an enemy of the people but a government body dedicated to upholding justice and protecting public assets.

Understanding HYDRA’s Role and Objectives

HYDRA, or the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency, is at the forefront of many developmental projects in Hyderabad, including the controversial Musi River Development Project. However, its actions have sparked widespread debate, especially concerning its role in demolishing illegal constructions.

HYDRA’s Objectives

Protecting Public Resources : One of HYDRA’s primary roles is to safeguard public assets from encroachment. This includes ensuring that illegal constructions, especially those backed by powerful individuals, are removed to protect government land and public infrastructure.

: One of HYDRA’s primary roles is to from encroachment. This includes ensuring that illegal constructions, especially those backed by powerful individuals, are removed to protect government land and public infrastructure. Justice for the Poor and Middle-Class: Commissioner Ranganath reiterated that HYDRA’s mission is not to target the poor and middle-class residents but to ensure that justice prevails. He reassured that demolitions are only targeted at illegal constructions and not legitimate residential homes.

Public Fear and Misinformation

Despite HYDRA’s stated mission, public perception has shifted negatively. In part, this can be attributed to the spread of fear and misinformation. Some of the factors driving this perception include:

Lack of Communication: Residents in Chaitanyapuri, especially in Vidyut Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, and Dwarakapuri, have expressed frustration at the lack of communication from HYDRA officials. They claim that markings are being placed on their homes without any proper notice or consultation. Political Opposition: Opposition parties have seized the opportunity to criticize both HYDRA and the state government, portraying them as oppressive forces targeting the vulnerable. This has further fueled the fire, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Mixed Messages from the Government: As residents pointed out, the disconnect between what CM Revanth Reddy promises and the actions being carried out by HYDRA on the ground has led to widespread mistrust. Many are unsure whether to believe official statements or the reality unfolding before their eyes.

What Residents Are Saying

The voices of residents caught in this demolition controversy are loud and clear:

“We will not allow them to touch our homes” : Residents have banded together to protect their properties, many of which have been built after years of saving and with the help of bank loans. They are adamant that their homes are not illegal constructions and have vowed to resist the demolitions at all costs.

: Residents have banded together to protect their properties, many of which have been built after years of saving and with the help of bank loans. They are adamant that their homes are not illegal constructions and have vowed to resist the demolitions at all costs. “Why target us and not the rich?”: Many are questioning why HYDRA is focused on middle-class homes, while houses belonging to wealthy and influential individuals remain untouched. This has only deepened the sense of injustice felt by the affected communities.

Political Reactions and Public Outcry

The case against Commissioner Ranganath and HYDRA has triggered a wave of political debate, with opposition leaders expressing anger and concern. Many have accused the government of using HYDRA as a tool to intimidate and displace vulnerable communities under the guise of development.

Opposition Criticism : Opposition parties in Telangana, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , have condemned the actions of HYDRA and the state government. They allege that HYDRA is being used to evict residents from their homes unfairly and without due process.

: Opposition parties in Telangana, including the and , have condemned the actions of HYDRA and the state government. They allege that HYDRA is being used to evict residents from their homes unfairly and without due process. Human Rights Concerns: The tragic death of Buchamma has led to growing concerns over the human rights implications of HYDRA’s actions. The involvement of the Human Rights Commission in the case highlights the seriousness of the allegations against the agency.

The Way Forward: Will Justice Be Served?

As tensions continue to rise, the future of the Musi River Development Project and HYDRA’s role in it remains uncertain. Residents are calling for greater transparency and fair treatment, while political leaders are demanding accountability from both the government and HYDRA.

What Needs to Happen:

Clear Communication: HYDRA must prioritize transparent communication with residents. This means providing proper notices, holding public consultations, and ensuring that people understand the reasoning behind any proposed demolitions. Accountability: The government must take responsibility for the disconnect between what is promised and what is happening on the ground. CM Revanth Reddy should address the grievances of Chaitanyapuri residents directly to restore trust. Justice for Buchamma: The investigation into Buchamma’s death must be thorough, and HYDRA should cooperate fully with the HRC. If any wrongdoing is found, those responsible should be held accountable to prevent future tragedies.

Conclusion: A Struggle for Justice and Security

The situation in Chaitanyapuri is a powerful reflection of the challenges facing Hyderabad’s middle-class communities as they struggle to protect their homes from demolition. As residents vow to resist HYDRA’s actions, the outcome of this confrontation will likely set the stage for similar battles across the city.

HYDRA, under the leadership of Commissioner AV Ranganath, continues to defend its actions, asserting that it is a guardian of public assets and a force for justice. However, for the residents of Vidyut Nagar, Dwarakapuri, and Bhavani Nagar, the fear of losing their homes remains all too real.

The ongoing conflict between government promises and the lived reality of Hyderabad’s citizens highlights the urgent need for greater transparency, accountability, and empathy from those in power.