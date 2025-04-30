Hyderabad: Land Mafias Shocked as HYDRAA Clears Road to NH-44, Dismantles Illegal Gates in Bold Operation

Hyderabad: In a major relief for residents of Devarayamjal and Kandlakoya villages, access to National Highway 44 has been restored after the intervention of HYDRAA, which removed unauthorized gates and other obstacles placed on the road.

Residents Regain Easy Access to NH-44

Locals from Devarayamjal and Kandlakoya had complained that a key road connecting their villages to NH-44 was blocked. It was alleged that Bandakunta Narasimha Reddy had illegally erected gates and dug up parts of the road, causing severe disruption to vehicular movement. Acting on these complaints, HYDRAA officials inspected the site on Wednesday and confirmed the obstruction.

Government Land Allocation Also Affected

The disputed road, falling under survey numbers 135 and 136 in Kandlakoya, includes government-allocated land for important projects such as the district court complex, Medchal Sub-Registrar’s Office, and Medchal Traffic Police Station. Several industries and local residents also depend on this road for daily movement.

Currently a mud road, preparations are underway to construct a 40-foot-wide blacktop road along the same route. In such a context, the creation of hurdles on the road sparked strong local opposition.

Swift Action by HYDRAA Wins Public Praise

After field verification, HYDRAA promptly removed the gates and cleared boulders and other obstructions placed across the road. The trench dug across the path was filled with soil, restoring the movement of vehicles.

Local residents expressed gratitude towards HYDRAA for responding swiftly—within a week of their complaint—and called for strict action against those responsible for illegally blocking public access.