Hyderabad Man Removes Israeli Flag During Miss World Event, Triggers Online Uproar

Hyderabad: A major controversy has erupted in Hyderabad after a local youth removed the Israeli flag from a set of international flags displayed near the Telangana Secretariat, where preparations are underway for the Miss World 2025 pageant.

The incident, which was recorded and shared online by the individual himself, quickly went viral, triggering sharp reactions both online and offline.

Telangana Government Installed International Flags for Miss World 2025

In view of the Miss World 2025 events being hosted in Hyderabad, the Telangana government had installed flags of various countries near the Secretariat to promote global unity and cultural diversity. Among these flags was that of Israel, which sparked outrage in one local resident.

Local Youth Uproots Israeli Flag in Protest

The youth, identified as Zakir, reportedly uprooted the Israeli flag in a symbolic protest. He filmed the act and uploaded the video on social media, stating it was a stand against Israeli actions in Palestine. The video has since gone viral, with thousands of shares and mixed reactions from netizens.

Public Reaction: Divided Opinions Emerge Online

The public response has been polarized:

Supporters hailed Zakir’s act as a “bold stand against oppression” and an expression of solidarity with the people of Palestine . Hashtags supporting his actions began trending on various platforms.

hailed Zakir’s act as a “bold stand against oppression” and an expression of . Hashtags supporting his actions began trending on various platforms. Critics, however, condemned the act as illegal and a violation of diplomatic protocols, arguing that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, such acts of vandalism set a dangerous precedent.

Political Leaders Demand Strict Action

Reacting strongly, BJP National Youth Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy called for Zakir’s immediate arrest. In a tweet, he accused the youth of glorifying his actions online and demanded that Hyderabad Police register an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He also urged the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to take swift action, labeling the act as “hooliganism and hate crime.”

Legal Ramifications Likely

Legal experts suggest that removing a foreign nation’s flag from a government-installed display could potentially violate multiple provisions under Indian law, including those related to public order, diplomatic respect, and damage to public property.

Police Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of now, Hyderabad City Police has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, sources indicate that the matter is under investigation and action may be initiated soon.