Overflowing Manholes in Hyderabad Prompt HMWSSB to Push for Silt Chambers

Hyderabad: Overflowing manholes continue to pose a serious civic challenge across Hyderabad, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) attributing the recurring issue to public negligence and lack of awareness.

Despite repeated desilting efforts through special drives, officials state that sustainable improvement is only possible with active citizen participation.

HMWSSB Special Drive Targets Sewer Blockages

In its latest initiative, the HMWSSB launched a special drive to clean and desilt clogged manholes and sewer pipelines. During the operation, large quantities of accumulated silt, plastic, and solid waste were removed. These obstructions were found to be the main cause of manhole overflows, resulting in unsanitary conditions and public health risks across several localities.

Residents Dumping Waste into Manholes

Officials reported alarming incidents of residents disposing of unsuitable materials into manholes, including blankets, bedsheets, plastic items, pillows, mattresses, and water bottles. These materials block the smooth flow of sewage and lead to serious overflow problems.

“Without responsible public behavior, even repeated cleaning efforts won’t yield lasting results,” said HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy. He announced strict action against individuals caught dumping waste into the sewer system.

Illegal Connections by Hotels and Commercial Establishments

The Water Board also highlighted the growing concern of unauthorized sewage connections by hotels, bakeries, food courts, and commercial buildings, which are often linked directly to the city’s main sewer lines without proper filtration systems. These connections allow food waste and solid materials to enter the pipelines, further worsening the situation.

HMWSSB Urges Installation of Silt Chambers

To prevent future sewer overflows, the HMWSSB has appealed to property owners, especially commercial and multi-residential complexes, to install silt chambers. These devices help separate solid waste from wastewater before it enters the main sewer system, maintaining a smoother flow and reducing the chances of blockages.

Public Awareness Key to Solving the Issue

Authorities stressed that long-term improvement depends on a combined effort between civic bodies and citizens. Proper waste disposal, regular maintenance of internal sewage systems, and the installation of silt chambers can dramatically reduce sewer overflow incidents, improving urban hygiene, environmental safety, and public health.