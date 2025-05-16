Traffic Restrictions Announced in Hyderabad for Tiranga Rally: Check Key Diversions and Alternate Routes

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in connection with the “Tiranga Rally” scheduled for Saturday evening, which will take place between the Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund and the M-47 Patton Tank near Children’s Park. To ensure smooth conduct of the rally, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM in the surrounding areas.

Key Diversions and Alternate Routes

Traffic from Secretariat Junction will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund and will be diverted towards Liberty .

will not be allowed towards and will be diverted towards . Vehicles heading towards Upper Tank Bund will be rerouted via Telugu Thalli Flyover .

will be rerouted via . Vehicles from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda .

towards will be diverted at towards . Traffic coming from DBR Mills to Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Goshala and Kavadiguda.

Congestion-Prone Areas

The following locations are expected to experience heavy traffic congestion during the rally hours:

Ambedkar Statue

Sailing Club

DBR Mills

Secretariat Junction

Iqbal Minar

VV Statue

Liberty Circle

Advisory for Citizens

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested citizens to plan their travel in advance and avoid the rally route during the restricted hours.

In case of emergencies or travel assistance, commuters can contact the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626.