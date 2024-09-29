Hyderabad News | Sudden Rainfall Brings Relief to After Scorching Heat

Hyderabad experienced an unexpected shift in weather as heavy rainfall swept through several areas of the city, providing a welcome respite from the extreme heat and humidity that prevailed throughout the morning.

The day began with intense sunshine and soaring temperatures, leaving residents sweltering under the heat. However, by the evening, the weather took a dramatic turn, and rain began to fall abruptly, catching many off guards.

Hyderabad experienced an unexpected shift in weather as heavy rainfall swept through several areas of the city, providing a welcome respite from the extreme heat and humidity that prevailed throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/xe018C6Nm2" / X — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 29, 2024

The sudden downpour has caused significant water accumulation on the roads, leading to heavy traffic congestion and stranded vehicles across various locations. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving and to remain patient as the city adjusts to the sudden change in weather conditions.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of commuters. This unexpected rain not only cools down the city but also raises hopes for improved weather in the coming days.