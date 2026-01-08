Hyderabad Old City Murder Case Solved: Extra-Marital Affair Led to Kamathipura Killing

A sensational Hyderabad Old City murder case linked to an extra-marital affair has been solved by police, revealing a pre-planned attack in Kamathipura that led to the death of a 40-year-old man near Pochamma Temple, Maharaj Gunj.

Brutal Attack Near Pochamma Temple, Kamathipura

The incident took place on January 3, 2026, under the limits of Kamathipura Police Station. The victim, Amit Singh (around 40 years), a resident of Hussaini Alam, was attacked with a sharp knife by unidentified persons near Pochamma Temple in Maharaj Gunj.

Police rushed to the spot and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. Amit Singh was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on the same night while undergoing treatment.

Police Crack Case Using CCTV and Technical Evidence

After Amit Singh’s death, Kamathipura police shifted the body to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem. The inspector and his team launched an intensive investigation, collecting:

CCTV footage

Local intelligence inputs

Technical and circumstantial evidence

A crucial breakthrough came when the inspector received anonymous information about the suspects’ hideout. Acting swiftly, police raided the location and arrested all accused, seizing the murder weapon (knife).

Extra-Marital Affair Behind the Murder

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the murder was pre-planned.

Police revealed that:

Victim Amit Singh was in an extra-marital relationship with Pooja

with Pooja is the wife of Ravi (A1 accused)

The affair had been ongoing for nearly three years

Ravi had once caught Amit Singh with his wife and warned them

Despite warnings, the relationship continued. Ravi later counselled his wife and hatched a plan with his friends to eliminate Amit Singh.

How the Murder Was Planned and Executed

As per the police version:

Pooja called Amit Singh and asked him to meet near Pochamma Temple

Ravi and his friends reached the spot with a sharp knife

They attacked Amit Singh brutally , causing him to collapse

, causing him to collapse All accused, including Pooja, fled the scene

Seven Accused Arrested, Sent to Judicial Remand

Kamathipura police arrested seven accused, including the woman involved in the affair.

Accused details:

A1: Matakati Ravi (35)

Matakati Ravi (35) A2: Matakati Pooja (28)

(Both residents of Maharaj Gunj area)

Matakati Pooja (28) (Both residents of Maharaj Gunj area) Five others: Friends of A1

All accused have been sent to judicial remand after recovery of the weapon.

Police Statement

The case details were shared by Inspector of Police, Kamathipura – J. Bhaskar, who confirmed that the Hyderabad Old City extra-marital affair murder case has been fully solved.

The Kamathipura murder case once again highlights how personal disputes and illicit relationships can escalate into violent crimes, with police urging citizens to resolve conflicts through legal and lawful means.

