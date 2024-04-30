Hyderabad on Orange Alert as May Brings Intense Heat

Hyderabad: As May unfolds, Hyderabad braces itself under an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-Hyderabad).

The alert, extending until Sunday, signals a significant surge in average maximum temperatures, anticipated to fluctuate between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Already, the city has been feeling the scorching heat, with several localities registering blistering temperatures. On Tuesday, Ziaguda sizzled at 43.2 degrees Celsius, closely trailed by Rein Bazar at the same temperature.

Areas like Langar Houz and Madhapur also experienced sweltering conditions, reaching a peak of 43 degrees Celsius each.

But amidst the heatwave, there’s a glimmer of hope. IMD-Hyderabad officials hint at a potential relief with a projected decrease in temperatures and the likelihood of rainfall anticipated during the third week of May.

Stay tuned for updates as Hyderabad navigates through the heatwave season. Stay safe, stay hydrated! 🔥💧