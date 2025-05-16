Hyderabad: Red Hills Murder Caught on CCTV, Nampally Police Arrest Three in Revenge Killing

In a significant development, the Nampally police have taken into custody three individuals involved in the gruesome murder of a man at Red Hills, Hyderabad, on Thursday afternoon. The murder, reportedly driven by revenge, is believed to be connected to a previous homicide committed by the victim in 2020.

Ayaan Qureshi Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight

The victim, Ayaan Qureshi, was brutally stabbed to death by two assailants, while a third accomplice waited nearby to help them flee the scene. The murder occurred in a busy part of Red Hills and shocked the local residents due to the violent nature of the attack.

Revenge for 2020 Kanchanbagh Murder

According to police sources, the motive behind the killing appears to be revenge. In 2020, Ayaan Qureshi, then a juvenile, had reportedly murdered his brother-in-law in the Kanchanbagh area along with others. Thursday’s attack is believed to be retaliation for that crime.

Investigators made a breakthrough in the case with the help of exclusive CCTV footage from the scene, which captured the brutal stabbing. The visuals played a crucial role in identifying the suspects and tracking them down.

The three accused were arrested from different locations across the city. Police are now questioning them to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

More Involvement Suspected

Police officials suspect that additional individuals may have been involved in planning and facilitating the murder. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are likely.

A senior officer stated, “This was a planned act of revenge. We are analyzing all available footage and communication records to identify every person connected to the case.”

Public Shocked as Visuals Circulate

The exclusive visuals from the CCTV footage have raised alarm among residents and brought the spotlight back on Hyderabad’s law and order situation. Authorities have assured the public of swift and strict action against all those involved.