Hyderabad Shivers as Mercury Drops to the Season’s Lowest; IMD Issues Cold Weather Alert for 3–4 Days

Hyderabad: The city is experiencing a sharp dip in temperatures as cold winds from the northeast continue to sweep across the region. The influence of these winds has caused night temperatures to fall 4 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal, bringing an intense winter chill to the Greater Hyderabad area.

Over the past three to four days, Hyderabad’s night-time temperatures have consistently stayed between 13°C and 14°C, a noticeable drop for this time of year. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the temperature from Friday night to Saturday morning dipped to 13.8°C, while the maximum temperature during the day settled at 29.6°C. Humidity levels were recorded at 40 percent.

Meteorologists warn that this cold spell is likely to persist for the next three to four days, urging residents to take necessary precautions against the sudden temperature change.

The current weather pattern reflects a typical northeast monsoon-driven chill, with experts predicting further fluctuations as winter progresses.