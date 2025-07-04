Hyderabad: Speeding Car Crashes into Hoarding Near CBIT, Gandipet; No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A high-speed car lost control and rammed into an advertisement hoarding near CBIT in Gandipet on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the incident caused panic in the area.

Accident Linked to Rash Driving by Unidentified Youths

According to preliminary information, the vehicle, believed to be driven by a group of unidentified youths — possibly college students — was heading from Shankarpalli towards Narsingi. At Gandipet, the driver reportedly lost control of the car, resulting in a high-impact collision with a hoarding.

Car Jumps Median, Overturns

Due to the high speed, the car veered off course, jumped the road median, and overturned before finally coming to a halt. The severity of the crash suggests reckless and negligent driving as the likely cause of the mishap.

Airbags Deployed, Major Tragedy Averted

In what could have turned into a major accident, the timely activation of the car’s airbags prevented any serious injuries to the occupants. However, the exact number of people in the vehicle and their identities remain unconfirmed.

Police Investigation Underway

The Narsingi police have taken up the case and are investigating the incident. Authorities are working to identify the individuals involved and verify whether they were indeed students. Further details are awaited.