Hyderabad: Three Injured in Pub Fighting

Hyderabad: Late Monday night, a dispute at a pub in Raidurgam, Hyderabad, escalated into violence, resulting in three individuals sustaining injuries.

According to police reports, the altercation began when a customer requested an exchange of food items. Kruthik, a waiter, relayed the request to the manager. However, the situation took a turn when a bouncer, identified as Mohd. Arif, intervened and took the food to the kitchen without Kruthik’s knowledge.

Upon discovering this, Kruthik confronted Arif, leading to a verbal exchange which quickly turned physical. In response, Kruthik called upon his brother, Mallikarjun, and friend, Kalyan, to join him at the pub.

The confrontation escalated further, resulting in Arif wielding a knife, causing Mallikarjun to sustain a severe injury to his leg, while the other two escaped with minor injuries.

Both parties involved have had cases registered against them at the Raidurgam police station. The incident highlights the importance of conflict resolution and maintaining calm in public spaces.