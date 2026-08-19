Hyderabad Traffic Police Drive: 1,015 Cases Booked for Blocking Free Left, 334 Against Minor Drivers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has intensified its enforcement drive against traffic violations, booking 1,015 cases for obstructing free-left turns and 334 cases involving minors driving vehicles.

The enforcement action is part of efforts to improve traffic flow and road safety across Hyderabad. Traffic officials have been focusing on violations that contribute to congestion and increase the risk of accidents.

Blocking free-left lanes or turns can cause unnecessary traffic build-up, particularly at busy junctions. The Traffic Police has been urging motorists to keep free-left passages clear and follow lane discipline.

The department has also stepped up action against minors found driving or riding vehicles, highlighting the safety risks associated with underage driving.

Officials have warned parents and vehicle owners against allowing minors to operate vehicles, stating that such violations can endanger not only the young drivers but also other road users.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police is expected to continue the enforcement drive at major junctions and other accident-prone and congested locations across the city.

Motorists have been advised to follow traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with enforcement personnel to ensure smoother traffic movement and safer roads.

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