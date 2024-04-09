Hyderabad Tragedy: Man kills family, self over financial Woes

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a financial crisis culminated in a gruesome tragedy in Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, as a man took the lives of his wife and son before ending his own.

Identified as Anand, the dairy business owner resided with his wife, Indira, and their son, Himanshu, in an apartment. Their marriage, a second union for both, began in 2020, but recent turmoil clouded their once-hopeful future.

According to police reports, Anand’s descent into online gambling addiction compounded by excessive alcohol consumption became a catalyst for domestic discord. Petty disputes with Indira escalated, straining their relationship beyond repair.

Efforts at reconciliation, including counseling sessions convened by family elders, proved futile as Monday’s tragic events unfolded. Following yet another altercation, Indira reached out to her parents in Chevella, Vikarabad district, expressing her intent to take drastic measures due to the persistent conflicts.

Tragically, before her parents could intervene, Anand’s actions sealed a grim fate. The scene discovered by authorities painted a chilling picture of domestic turmoil turned deadly, as Anand reportedly administered poison to his wife and son before consuming it himself.

Rajendranagar Inspector, B Nagendra Babu, affirmed the grim details, stating, “Anand reportedly killed his wife and son before ending his life by consuming poisonous substances.” The investigation into this harrowing incident is ongoing, shedding light on the complexities underlying this tragic loss.

The bodies have been transferred to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination, as the Bandlaguda community grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.