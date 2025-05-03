Hyderabad: Woman Sexual Assault of 16-Year-Old Boy in Jubliee Hills

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a 16-year-old boy alleged that a local woman sexually assaulted him.

According to Jubilee Hills Police officials, the teenager, who recently completed his 10th grade, began exhibiting signs of distress and poor health in recent days. Concerned by his behaviour, his parents spoke with him at length and learned that a woman from their neighbourhood had allegedly abused him.

"We noticed our son becoming withdrawn and unwell," said the boy's father. "When we pressed him for answers, he revealed the abuse by the accused woman."

Following the parents’ complaint, Jubilee Hills Police swiftly registered an FIR against the woman under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The accused has been taken into custody pending further investigation.

Key Details

Victim : 16-year-old male student

: 16-year-old male student Location : Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Charges : Alleged sexual assault under POCSO Act

: Alleged sexual assault under POCSO Act Police Action: FIR registered; accused arrested and remanded

The Hyderabad Police have initiated a detailed investigation, including recording the victim’s statement and collecting forensic evidence. A child psychologist has been appointed to support the teenager through the legal process and ensure his well-being.

Police and Community Response

Jubilee Hills Police Commissioner urged neighbourhood vigilance and urged parents to monitor children’s mental and physical health. “We request the public to report any suspicious activity immediately,” said a senior officer. “Protecting our children is a top priority, and we will pursue justice rigorously.”

Local child-rights activists have also condemned the incident, emphasizing the need for increased awareness of POCSO provisions and community support for victims of sexual violence.