Hyderabad’s GHMC Approves Major Infrastructure Projects to Boost Connectivity and Sustainability

Hyderabad: In a major push to modernize civic infrastructure and address long-standing urban challenges, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved a series of high-impact projects aimed at enhancing connectivity, flood resilience, and sustainable urban living across the city.

A standout initiative is the construction of a 215-foot-wide arterial corridor linking Khajaguda Junction, IIT Junction, Cyberabad Police headquarters, and Gachibowli. Designed with multi-level flyovers, grade separators, and a 150-lane connector between Anjaiah Nagar and Ranki Tower Road, the corridor is expected to significantly ease congestion in Hyderabad’s tech and business hubs and improve last-mile connectivity.

Urban mobility experts highlight the project’s integration of eco-friendly road design, pedestrian zones, and public transport access as a vital step toward achieving zero net carbon development in Hyderabad.

Citywide Infrastructure Upgrades Target Civic Resilience

Alongside mega connectivity projects, GHMC sanctioned key civic infrastructure works including:

₹2.12 crore pipeline relocation under Krishna Water Supply Phase-2 at Bandlaguda Cross Road to avoid disruptions during road works.

Construction of a box drain between Yerragunta and Bandlaguda Housing Colony to combat monsoon flooding and waterlogging.

₹2.95 crore urban renewal in Bouddha Nagar (Secunderabad Circle) with new concrete roads and RCC box drains near a local school.

These improvements aim to mitigate flood risks, improve basic amenities, and enhance public health outcomes in vulnerable neighborhoods.

Land Acquisitions Clear Way for Transport Corridors

To facilitate the expansion of major roads in dense areas, GHMC has approved the acquisition of over 260 properties, including:

43 for an 18-metre road from Topkhana Masjid to Osmangunj

19 for the Goshamahal-Osmangunj stretch

112 for routes connecting Police Land to Darusalam Road

95 for Ghode Ki Khabar to Begum Bazaar widening from 12 to 18 metres

These expansions will ease movement in heritage precincts while reducing bottlenecks for future urban transport corridors.

New Animal Care Facility and Green Parks in the Works

Furthering its public welfare and green space initiatives, GHMC has:

Leased 4,350 square yards in Gopanpally for a modern animal welfare center with medical amenities.

Signed an MoU with a healthcare institute to maintain Jubilee Hills Check Post Park and Bamboo Park, covering over 9,000 sq. metres, for the next 3 years.

These projects reflect Hyderabad’s commitment to public-private partnerships and ethical, inclusive urban development.

Inclusive, Sustainable Urbanization Takes Center Stage

Urban planners and sustainability experts have welcomed GHMC’s latest moves as a blueprint for a future-ready Hyderabad. However, they caution that equitable execution and community consultation during land acquisition and infrastructure rollouts will be essential to avoid displacement and ensure lasting impact.

As Hyderabad continues its rapid growth, these approvals represent a transformational shift in urban governance—balancing scale, sustainability, and social equity.