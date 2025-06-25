Hyderabad’s Lakes Under Threat: HYDRAA Sounds the Alarm!

Hyderabad: In a proactive move to tackle urban flooding and protect critical water bodies, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched a public outreach campaign allowing citizens to report lake encroachments directly to authorities.

Citizens Can Now Report Encroachments to HYDRAA Commissioner

HYDRAA has opened a direct communication line to its Commissioner AV Ranganath, enabling citizens to report encroachments and illegal activities near lakes. Residents can call 7207923085 to alert the Commissioner directly.

Also Read: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy Over “Vulgar Remarks” Against KCR

This step is part of a broader lake restoration program aimed at safeguarding stormwater channels and improving Hyderabad’s flood resilience during monsoons.

Six Chain Lakes Being Restored in Phase I

Under Phase I of its lake restoration plan, HYDRAA is currently working on six interconnected chain lakes. These lakes form a crucial part of Hyderabad’s natural stormwater management system, helping divert heavy rainwater and prevent urban flooding.

Officials emphasize that the chain lake ecosystem is critical for both ecological balance and flood prevention, especially in a rapidly urbanizing city.

Encroachments Threaten Hyderabad’s Flood Defenses

HYDRAA warns that illegal construction, debris dumping, and canal narrowing are seriously undermining Hyderabad’s flood defenses. These encroachments block drainage pathways, making low-lying areas more vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods.

The agency is urging immediate corrective action to prevent repeat flood events, especially during peak rainfall periods.

New WhatsApp Helpline and Social Media Channels for Citizen Reports

To make it easier for the public to contribute, HYDRAA has launched a WhatsApp helpline: 8712406899. Citizens can send:

Photos of encroachments

Location coordinates

Brief descriptions

Additionally, reports can be made via HYDRAA’s official social media handles on Twitter (X), Instagram, and Facebook: @CommissionerHydraa.

Commissioner AV Ranganath Appeals for Public Support

“Hyderabad belongs to all of us,” said Commissioner AV Ranganath. “Protecting our lakes is not just the government’s job – it’s a shared responsibility.”

He called on citizens to act as watchdogs for the environment, emphasizing that community participation is key to safeguarding lakes and preventing disaster.

Campaign Aims at Long-Term Urban Flood Resilience

This public reporting drive is part of HYDRAA’s larger strategy for long-term flood resilience. With community support and stronger enforcement, officials plan to expand lake restoration efforts and improve real-time monitoring.

According to HYDRAA, citizen alerts can significantly enhance the speed and effectiveness of response, helping authorities intervene before more damage occurs.