Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner Inspects Drains During Rainy Season, Orders Immediate Action

The Commissioner inspected the area around the recently collapsed drain retaining wall in Ambedkar Basti, Banjara Hills.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 August 2025 - 19:43
Keeping in mind the possibility of waterlogging during rains in Hyderabad, Hydraa Commissioner Mr. A.V. Ranganath inspected the affected areas on Thursday. During this visit, he directed the concerned officials to ensure that there is no obstruction in the flow of rainwater.

The Commissioner inspected the area around the recently collapsed drain retaining wall in Ambedkar Basti, Banjara Hills. Responding to complaints from locals that the collapsed section was allowing rainwater into their areas, the Commissioner visited the site and instructed the concerned contractor to immediately complete the reconstruction of the retaining wall.

Later, he inspected the rainwater drain connecting the Musi River to Gurra Machru (Ghoda Lake) in the Talab Chinchalam division of the Old City. Locals stated that, due to the lack of silt cleaning in this drain for many years, hundreds of nearby colonies had faced flooding risks. However, they added that due to Hydraa’s recent steps, no such problems had arisen this year.

The Commissioner also reviewed the silt-cleaning work that has been ongoing for the last 15 days and instructed officials to expedite the process by increasing the deployment of machinery.

