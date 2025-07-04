HYDRAA Demolition Drive Targets Illegal Constructions in Lingampally

Hyderabad: Tensions flared in Lingampally on Saturday as the Hyderabad Urban Development and River Authority (HYDRAA) began a demolition drive targeting illegal constructions along a nala (drain) near the HUDA Trade Centre. The operation was temporarily suspended after local political intervention.

HYDRAA Targets Encroachments Near HUDA Trade Centre

The demolition effort, part of an anti-encroachment initiative by HYDRAA, was aimed at clearing unauthorized buildings constructed on or along the natural watercourse. Officials cited safety and flood-prevention concerns as the key reasons for the action.

Local Corporator Obstructs Demolition Efforts

The drive met resistance when local corporator Nagendar Yadav intervened and directly confronted HYDRAA officials. He demanded that the ongoing demolitions be stopped and controversially suggested developing the nala on land belonging to the Someswara Temple instead of removing illegal buildings.

Temple Land Proposal Rejected by Endowment Official

Bharati, an officer from the Endowments Department, firmly rejected the corporator’s proposal, stating,

“How can violators be spared for encroaching on a nala while temple lands are sacrificed?”

She emphasized that religious endowment lands cannot be used to compensate for illegal constructions or to facilitate alternate drainage development.

Demolition Temporarily Suspended Amid Ongoing Talks

Following the confrontation, HYDRAA officials agreed to temporarily halt the demolition as discussions continue between department authorities and the corporator. The standoff has raised concerns about political interference in civic enforcement and the future of anti-encroachment drives in the city.