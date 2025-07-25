Hyderabad

HYDRAA Mobilizes to Save Manikonda Lake, Orders Immediate Removal of Illegally Dumped Soil

The Commissioner has clearly stated that if these unauthorized constructions within the limits of the lake are not removed by the end of August, criminal cases will be registered against the responsible parties.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 July 2025 - 19:45
Ranga Reddy (Manikonda): HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath has issued strict orders to save Muskin Lake (Muskin Cheruvu) located in Manikonda municipality of Ranga Reddy district. He has directed to immediately remove the illegally dumped soil and constructed embankment within the full tank level (FTL) limits of the lake.

The Commissioner has clearly stated that if these unauthorized constructions within the limits of the lake are not removed by the end of August, criminal cases will be registered against the responsible parties.

The action was taken following a complaint by locals, who alleged that an embankment was constructed in the FTL of Muskin Lake in the name of development works, due to which a large part of the lake has been separated. HYDRAA held a detailed hearing on this matter in its office on Friday.

Representatives of Tattu Real Estate Company, which is carrying out the development work of the lake under CSR funds, and an NGO called Darvansh were also present at the hearing.

The total area of Mishkin Lake is about 50 acres, but after the construction of a dam around the lake, this area has been reduced to just 12 acres. Local residents and representatives of the Mishkin Lake Conservation Committee raised strong objections to this.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the HYDRAA Commissioner expressed regret and said that dumping soil in the lake under the pretext of development work is a clear violation of the laws. He directed that the illegal soil be removed immediately, and the lake be completely restored, only after which development activities can be continued.

The Commissioner warned that strict legal action will be taken if these instructions are not followed.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
