“I Don’t Need International Law”: Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only Check

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the only real constraint on his power on the world stage is his own morality, dismissing international law as a primary limitation on his actions. Trump made the remarks in an interview with The New York Times, last week, the transcript of which was released Sunday, when asked whether anything could restrain him if he believed national security was at stake. “There is one thing,” Trump said when pressed on checks to his authority.

“My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me, and that’s very good.” When a reporter followed up by asking whether international law served as a constraint, Trump replied, “I don’t need international law,” adding that he was not looking to harm people but would act to protect US interests.

Trump argued that power and military strength, rather than institutions, shape global behavior. He said NATO was not feared by Russia or China “other than us,” and credited US military spending under his leadership for restoring American influence. “We’re tremendously feared because of the fact that I built the military,” he said.

“If I didn’t rebuild the military, we’d be just like them.” The president said the United States must act decisively when it perceives threats, asserting that countries have the right to intervene in such cases. He linked US authority abroad to deterrence and strength, rather than adherence to what he described as flexible interpretations of international law. Responding to questions, Trump reiterated his record in office to support his argument, claiming he had “ended eight wars,” including conflicts that had lasted decades.

He complained that those efforts did not earn him a Nobel Peace Prize, contrasting his record with that of former president Barack Obama. “I’ve ended eight wars and didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize,” Trump said. “Pretty amazing.” Asked about sending ground troops to Venezuela or other military decisions, Trump declined to outline specific triggers but said such options remained possible. Trump emphasised personal judgment as central to leadership, suggesting that decisions at the highest level cannot be bound entirely by legal frameworks or multilateral institutions. International law still mattered in principle, but only to the extent it aligned with US security interests, said the president. “We have to keep the United States safe,” Trump said, adding that Washington also bears responsibility for parts of the world it considers strategically important.