I know my goal, I am in no hurry: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar on CM’s post

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday dismissed speculative media reports about him assuming the Chief Minister’s post, asserting he is ‘in no hurry’ and focused solely on serving the public. Speaking to media persons during the “Bengaluru Walk” programme at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the senior Congress leader clarified his stance. “I am not in a hurry to assume the post of Chief Minister.

I have come here to serve the public, not to play politics,” Shivakumar stated, stressing his commitment to people’s welfare. The Congress leader said that he would stop communicating with the media if they continued to distort news about him in this manner. “If you (the media) keep distorting the news like this, I will stop cooperating. You won’t be invited to any events or press conferences,” he said. Shivakumar also cautioned that any publication of false news or attempts to mislead the public could force him to initiate a defamation case.

“If any false news about me is published or there are attempts to mislead the public, I will be forced to initiate a defamation case,” he warned. Shivakumar expressed his displeasure over the controversy, claiming that certain media outlets had stirred up the issue regarding the leadership change. “I never claimed that the time has come for me to become Chief Minister. Yet some media outlets are distorting my statement and stirring controversy,” Shivakumar said.

Clarifying on the rumours about the CM issue, he said, “During my meeting with the public, some asked me, ‘You must become Chief Minister — is that time near?’ However, some media outlets have distorted my statement, making it seem as though I claimed the time to become CM is near. Don’t misquote me like that.” The deputy CM said that the media should not play politics, and he was fully aware of his objectives. “I have not said this, nor is it necessary for me to do so.

God will give me the opportunity when the time is right. My focus is on serving the people of the state and delivering good governance in Bengaluru. However, rather than covering the positive work, some media are attempting to create controversy,” he rued. When asked about road repair works being carried out during rainfall in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “During road works, the wet-mixing method is used. In certain emergency situations, this method is also applied to lay asphalt even during rainfall.” He added, “It rained heavily across the city throughout the night. Our officials have carried out the work carefully and continue to do so. No accidents have been reported anywhere. Only in a few areas has there been some obstruction to the flow of water.” Responding to a question about potholes that had been filled a week ago but reopened due to the rains, he said that such problems could occur during the rains, but the issue would be resolved.