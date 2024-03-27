Ibrahimpatnam ASI Suspended for Illicit Affair with Woman

Jagtial: Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Ramaiah, stationed in Ibrahimpatnam, faced suspension due to allegations of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a woman.

IG of Police, Multi Zone-I, AV Ranganath, issued the order for suspension on Tuesday, following investigations into the matter.

Reports suggest that a woman, distressed by harassment from her spouse, sought refuge at the Ibrahimpatnam police station and filed a complaint.

Unfortunately, taking advantage of his position, ASI Ramaiah, who was also stationed at the same police station, developed an inappropriate relationship with the woman. Allegedly, he promised her justice and frequently contacted her via phone.

Moreover, ASI Ramaiah allegedly utilized his security duties as an opportunity to rendezvous with the woman, summoning her to his assigned locations.

The situation escalated when photos of ASI Ramaiah with the woman surfaced on local social media platforms. In response, district police officials took action, attaching him to headquarters and initiating an inquiry.

Following a thorough investigation that confirmed ASI Ramaiah’s involvement in the illicit affair, the IG issued an order for his suspension, effective immediately.

The suspension serves as a stern reminder of the accountability expected from law enforcement personnel, reaffirming the commitment to uphold integrity and professionalism within the police force.