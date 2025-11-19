ICC announces schedule for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6, 2026. In all, 16 teams will compete in 41 matches, with the final scheduled for February 6 at the Harare Sports Club.

On the opening day, India will compete against the USA, Zimbabwe will face Scotland, and Tanzania will make their historic tournament debut against the West Indies. The matches will be held at five venues: Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Sports Club, and Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe, as well as the Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval Namibia.

The tournament structure includes four groups of four teams each, advancing to a Super Six phase, then semi-finals, and finally the final in Harare.

Defending champions Australia start their campaign against Ireland on the second day in Windhoek. At the same time, longstanding rivals India and Bangladesh face off in one of the highlight matches early on, scheduled for January 17 in Bulawayo.

Ten teams automatically qualified due to their performance in the 2024 edition and joined hosts Zimbabwe. The other five teams secured their spots through regional qualification events, highlighting the growing international reach of the U19 pathway.

The sides are scheduled to arrive on January 8 and will conduct warm-up matches from January 9 to 14. Group A includes India, the most successful team with five titles, along with 2020 winners Bangladesh, the USA, and New Zealand.

Group B includes co-hosts Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland. Group C features the defending champions, Australia, along with Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka. Group D consists of Tanzania, the West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his anticipation for the tournament, where emerging stars of world cricket will showcase their talents, saying, “The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has long been the cradle of greatness, a tournament that reveals not just the next generation of cricketers, but the next generation of icons. From Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Shubman Gill, the event has consistently shaped the future of our sport.”

“As we look ahead to the 2026 edition in Zimbabwe and Namibia, we are excited to provide young cricketers with a world-class platform that mirrors the standards and pressures of senior international cricket. This tournament is where dreams are ignited, rivalries are born, and the global cricketing landscape begins to take its next form.

“We are especially pleased to welcome Tanzania as they make their debut and join a truly global field of teams. I extend my warmest wishes to all participating squads as they embark on this remarkable journey, representing their countries with pride and promise,” he added.

Tournament schedule:

January 15: USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 15: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 15: Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 16: Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 16: Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 16: Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 17: India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 17: Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 18: New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 18: England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 18: West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 19: Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 19: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 19: South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 20: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 20: Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 21: England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 21: Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 22: Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 22: Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 22: West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 23: Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 23: Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 24: India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 24: A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 25: Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 25: Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek

January 26: B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare

January 26: Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 26: Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 27: Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

January 27: Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 28: Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare

January 29: Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 30: Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

January 30: Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 31: Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 01: Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 03: First semifinal, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 04: Second semifinal, Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 06: Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare