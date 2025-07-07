ICC Appoints Sanjog Gupta as Its New CEO

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will officially assume charge on Monday, becoming the seventh CEO in the history of the global cricketing body.

In an official statement, the ICC said:

“The ICC welcomes Sanjog Gupta as he prepares to lead cricket’s global journey into a transformative future.”

A Globally Competitive Selection Process

Sanjog’s appointment follows a rigorous global recruitment process initiated in March 2025, attracting over 2,500 applications from 25 countries. The talent pool included leaders from sports governing bodies and corporate executives across various industries, reflecting the prestige and global appeal of the role.

Also Read: Covid hospitalisation, family history, lifestyle behaviours behind unexplained sudden death: ICMR study

The ICC’s HR & Remuneration Committee narrowed down the field to 12 candidates, after which the Nominations Committee—comprising Imran Khwaja (ICC Deputy Chair), Richard Thompson (ECB), Shammi Silva (SLC), and Devajit Saikia (BCCI)—unanimously recommended Sanjog Gupta. The final selection was approved by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and ratified by the ICC Board.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Welcomes Gupta

Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, said:

“Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation, which will be invaluable for the ICC. His deep understanding of global sports and media ecosystems, combined with his passion for technology and fan engagement, makes him the ideal leader for this next phase.”

He also highlighted key ambitions under Gupta’s leadership:

Growing cricket globally

Establishing the sport as a regular Olympic event

Strengthening its presence in core and emerging markets

Sanjog Gupta Reacts: “A Privilege and Responsibility”

In his first remarks as CEO-designate, Sanjog Gupta expressed his gratitude and outlined his vision:

“It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially when cricket is on the brink of unprecedented global growth. The sport now reaches almost 2 billion fans worldwide, and with events like Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on the horizon, the scope to expand cricket’s footprint is immense.”

He also emphasized priorities such as:

Enhancing fan experience

Embracing technology adoption

Strengthening women’s cricket

Collaborating closely with ICC Member Boards

A Proven Track Record in Sports Leadership

Gupta brings with him a rich background in sports broadcasting, strategy, and innovation. He played a key role in:

The growth of ICC events and the IPL

and the Launching and scaling domestic leagues like the PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) and ISL (Indian Super League)

like the and Expanding viewership of major global events like the Premier League and Wimbledon

Gupta began his career as a journalist and joined Star India in 2010. Over the years, he held multiple senior roles across content, programming, and strategic planning. By 2020, he became Head of Sports at Disney & Star India, where he led innovations such as multi-language coverage, digital-first strategies, and women-focused sports programming.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Global Cricket

With Gupta at the helm, the ICC is poised to enter a transformative era, focused on innovation, globalisation, and inclusivity. His appointment signals a strong commitment to both cricket’s heritage and its evolving future.