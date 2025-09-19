IMD Issues Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Alert for Telangana for Next Five Days; Hyderabad on High Alert

HYDERABAD, September 19, 2025 – The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Telangana for the next five days, with western districts and Hyderabad likely to experience intense showers. The weather agency attributes this to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the region, drawing moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Launches Two New Schemes for Minorities | Rs 50,000 & Rs 1 Lakh Aid for Every Individual: Apply by Oct 6

Key Highlights of the Weather Alert

Affected Districts: Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Nagarkurnool are on high alert for heavy rainfall.

Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Nagarkurnool are on high alert for heavy rainfall. Hyderabad Impact: The city may experience evening thunderstorms due to urban heat island effects, leading to sudden, intense spells.

The city may experience evening thunderstorms due to urban heat island effects, leading to sudden, intense spells. Duration: The rainfall activity is expected to persist for the next five days, with peak intensity during evenings and nights.

The rainfall activity is expected to persist for the next five days, with peak intensity during evenings and nights. Precautions: Residents in low-lying areas are advised to exercise caution, and the public is urged to follow IMD updates regularly.

Detailed Weather Analysis

The prevailing upper air cyclonic circulation near Telangana’s western region is channeling significant moisture from the Arabian Sea. This, combined with a trough extending to the Bay of Bengal, is resulting in widespread scattered rainfall across the state.

District-Warnings:

September 19–20: Heavy rainfall likely in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Nagarkurnool.

Heavy rainfall likely in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Nagarkurnool. September 21–23: Scattered to moderate rainfall expected in northern and eastern Telangana, with isolated heavy spells.

Hyderabad has already witnessed intense thunderstorms over the past two days, with some areas recording very heavy rainfall. The IMD attributes this unusual September weather to urban heat island effects, where daytime temperatures rise to 33–35°C, pulling moisture from rural areas and triggering evening thunderstorms.

With heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for Telangana over the next five days, residents are urged to stay vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to mitigate any risks associated with the weather conditions.