India bowlout Bangladesh for 233 in 1st innings

Sports

India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test here on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2024 - 14:35
Kanpur: India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test here on Monday.

Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 107 with Bangladesh scoring their runs in 74.2 overs.

Resuming at 205 for 6, Bangladesh added just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets in the post-lunch session.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) picked up three wickets, while Akash Deep (2/43), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Mohammed Siraj (2/57) shared six wickets between them. Ravindra Jadeja completed 300 Test wickets.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Akash Deep 2/43, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45, Mohammed Siraj 2/57).

Tags
