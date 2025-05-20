India Records 257 New COVID-19 Cases, All Reported as Mild: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: India has reported 257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Officials have confirmed that all reported cases are of mild severity, with no new deaths or hospitalizations of serious concern.

No Major Threat Yet, Says Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has urged the public not to panic, stating that the current cases are being closely monitored and that most patients are recovering with minimal medical intervention.

“The situation is under control. All new cases are mild and manageable,” said a senior health ministry official.

Health authorities continue to emphasize mask usage in crowded places, hand hygiene, and vaccination for vulnerable groups.

Global COVID Surge Raises Alarms

The recent rise in cases comes at a time when countries like Singapore and Hong Kong are witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 infections. Experts believe the global trend may be driven by new variants and seasonal shifts in virus transmission.

Government Monitoring International Trends

India’s health ministry is keeping a close watch on the global COVID-19 situation, particularly the surge in Southeast Asia. Precautionary steps, including airport screenings and genome sequencing of samples, have been enhanced.

Public Urged to Stay Cautious but Not Panic

While no major restrictions have been reimposed, the government has reminded citizens to stay alert, especially in high-density areas, and not to ignore symptoms such as fever, cough, or fatigue.

The health department also reiterated that vaccination and booster doses continue to offer protection against severe disease.