Indian Army, NSUT join hands to develop AI-driven defence solutions

New Delhi: The Indian Army has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), New Delhi, to work jointly on the development of software and artificial intelligence-based solutions for defence-related applications.

The collaboration aligns with the Centre’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and is aimed at strengthening indigenous innovation in defence technology, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Under the agreement, students and faculty members of the NSUT will engage in “live problem-solving projects” provided by the Indian Army, enabling them to gain practical and hands-on exposure to real-world military requirements.

The Army stated that the NSUT will also support capacity building by conducting Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) and customised training programmes for Army personnel.

While the primary focus of the MoU is on artificial intelligence and software development, the initiative reflects a broader vision.

Similar agreements with other academic institutions point to an expanded emphasis on areas critical to modern warfare, including robotics, cyber security, data analytics and geoinformatics.

The collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between operational military experience and academic research and innovation, with the objective of building a technologically advanced and future-ready armed force.

The Indian Army has already signed comparable MoUs with several prominent educational and research institutions, including the Delhi Technological University (DTU), the IIT Bhubaneswar, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to speed up the development of indigenous defence technologies.

In the MoU signed with DTU in October, the Army aims to promote research and offer specialised courses for military personnel in key areas such as defence technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

“The collaboration focuses on research and courses for military personnel in key domains, including Defence Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cyber Security, Geoinformatics, Data Analytics and Soldier Upskilling. By bridging operational experience with academic excellence, the partnership aims to build a technologically empowered, future-ready force and drive India’s Decade of Transformation,” the Indian Army had said in a post.