IndiGo Flight Escapes Major Mishap After Bird Hit at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was narrowly averted at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport when an IndiGo aircraft struck a bird while attempting to land.

The incident occurred as the flight, carrying 162 passengers, was descending. Thanks to the pilot’s quick thinking and presence of mind, the aircraft was brought down safely despite the sudden impact. Airport authorities later confirmed that the plane sustained minor damage due to the bird hit, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

Passengers onboard, who initially panicked at the jolt, expressed immense relief after the smooth landing. Many lauded the pilot’s skill and calmness under pressure, crediting him with preventing what could have been a serious mishap. The airport staff too breathed a sigh of relief once the aircraft safely touched down.

Following the incident, officials reiterated the importance of bird-strike prevention measures around airports. While such events are not uncommon, timely response and technical expertise often play a crucial role in ensuring passenger safety.