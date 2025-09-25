Rachakonda Police Launch ‘Golden Care’ for Senior Citizens with Weekly Visits, Safety Measures & Health Camps

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, IPS, on Thursday launched a special initiative titled “Golden Care – Senior Citizen Care and Concern” at the Rachakonda City Office in Neredmet. The program is aimed at extending support and protection to elderly citizens, particularly those above the age of 70 who are living in vulnerable conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Sudheer Babu emphasized that serving the elderly is the truest form of service. “Every individual has a responsibility towards their parents and elders. Even the law recognizes this. Children who neglect or abandon their parents are liable for punishment,” he reminded.

As part of the initiative, police stations under the Rachakonda Commissionerate have been directed to identify and support 10 senior citizens each, bringing the total to 470 elders across 47 police stations. Officers will personally monitor their well-being, visit them weekly, and ensure they receive both moral support and practical assistance.

Also Read: Cordon Search in Ahmedguda, Malkajgiri: 50 Bikes, 2 Autos, Car Seized; 4 Offenders Identified

The Commissioner explained that the program is designed not only to provide comfort but also to safeguard senior citizens from crimes, particularly cyber frauds that often target the elderly. Awareness sessions on cybercrime, guidance on accessing healthcare, and counseling for emotional support are all part of the plan.

Rachakonda Police also announced that health camps dedicated to senior citizens will soon be organized. “No elderly person should feel helpless. We will stand with them—whether it’s for healthcare, safety, or even simply stepping out of their homes. We want them to live with dignity and confidence,” said Sudheer Babu.

He further added that police officers will extend special greetings during festivals to make elders feel valued and connected. “God has given us this opportunity to serve. Such a system should be replicated across the state and the country. One day, all of us will grow old—so this is a responsibility everyone must take seriously,” he remarked.

The Commissioner expressed hope that Golden Care would set an example for others to follow, encouraging senior citizens to make the best use of the initiative. He assured that the program would be a continuous effort, with more beneficiaries added in the future.