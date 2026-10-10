Indiramma Canteen Opens at Vanasthalipuram

HYDERABAD : A new Indiramma Canteen has been inaugurated at Vanasthalipuram in Hayathnagar, providing affordable breakfast and lunch to the public at just Rs. 5 per meal. The initiative aims to ensure access to low-cost food for people from economically weaker sections and those who depend on affordable meals for their daily needs.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can purchase breakfast and lunch for Rs. 5, while the remaining cost of each meal is borne by the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). The initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden on low-income families, daily-wage workers, labourers and other people who require inexpensive and accessible food.

The establishment of the canteen reflects the Telangana government’s efforts to strengthen urban welfare programmes and make essential services more accessible to the public. Such facilities are particularly beneficial in growing urban areas, where rising living costs can place additional pressure on vulnerable households.

The Indiramma Canteen programme forms an important part of Telangana’s urban social welfare policy, combining food affordability with public service delivery. The new facility at Vanasthalipuram is expected to benefit residents and workers in the surrounding areas.

The initiative also highlights the role of municipal corporations in implementing welfare measures at the local level and supporting inclusive urban development.