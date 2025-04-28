Instagram: Incredible New Feature on Instagram – What Makes It So Special?

Instagram, a popular social media platform, has introduced a new feature called “Blend” that allows users to watch and share Reels together with their friends and groups.

This feature brings a fresh approach to social media content sharing, providing a more interactive and personalized experience for users. It’s a fun way to explore Reels with friends, all while discovering new content based on shared interests.

How Instagram Blend Feature Works

The “Blend” feature works similarly to Direct Messages (DMs) but with an added twist. Users can now share Reels within a group or one-on-one conversations and collectively create a custom shared Reels feed. Here’s how it works:

Open a DM Chat: Start by opening a Direct Message (DM) chat with a friend or group on Instagram. Tap the Blend Icon: Look for the Blend icon at the top of the chat and click on it to activate the feature. Invite Your Friends: Use the “Invite” option to invite your friends or group members to join the Blend feed. Automatic Updates: Once your friends accept the invitation, the shared Blend feed will be created, and all the Reels shared within the conversation will be updated automatically for everyone to see.

How to Use Instagram Blend: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Open a DM chat in Instagram and click on the Blend icon located at the top of the conversation. Step 2: Invite your friends to join the Blend feed by selecting the “Invite” option. Step 3: Once your friends accept the invitation, the shared Blend feed is automatically updated with the Reels you all have shared. Step 4: If you don’t see the Blend icon, simply update your Instagram app to access the feature.

Benefits of the Blend Feature