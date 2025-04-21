iPhone 17 Leaks Reveal Major Design Overhaul and New Features

Apple enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as a series of leaks have shed light on the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, despite Apple’s official silence. Supply chain sources and trusted analysts have offered a closer look at what could be one of the most radical updates in the iPhone’s history.

iPhone 17 to Feature Dual Material Design

According to recent reports, the iPhone 17 Pro will sport a unique construction with a dual-material build. The top half of the phone is expected to be made of aluminum, replacing the current 3D glass, while the bottom half will retain glass to support wireless charging. This change not only enhances durability but could also improve thermal management.

Larger Displays Across the Lineup

The iPhone 17 lineup will reportedly include larger displays, with the base models offering a 6.27-inch screen, slightly bigger than previous versions. The increase in size is expected to improve user experience, particularly for video streaming and gaming.

Introducing iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s Slimmest iPhone Yet

One of the most exciting developments is the rumored iPhone 17 Air. This new model, expected to replace the iPhone Plus variant, will be significantly slimmer, featuring a 5.5mm profile at its thinnest point. The device will include a 6.6-inch display, a single rear camera set in a horizontal camera bar, and support for Apple’s new C1 modem. It will also feature an action button and a camera button, aligning with Apple’s shift towards physical controls.

120Hz ProMotion Display Coming to All Models

In a major upgrade, Apple is expected to roll out the 120Hz ProMotion display across all iPhone 17 models. This feature, once exclusive to Pro models, will now offer smoother scrolling and enhanced video playback on every variant. It also supports Always-On Display, allowing for widgets like clocks and notifications to remain visible on the lock screen without significantly impacting battery life.

8K Video Recording Could Debut on iPhone 17 Pro

A major rumored feature is 8K video recording, thanks to the inclusion of a 48MP sensor in the iPhone 17 Pro models. While Apple has not confirmed this yet, sources including analyst Mark Gurman suggest the company plans to highlight advanced video capabilities as a key selling point. Competing devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro already offer 8K support, and Apple is expected to join this race soon.

Final Thoughts

If the leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 series will mark a significant evolution in Apple’s smartphone design and functionality. From a slimmer build and 8K recording to ProMotion displays on all models, 2025 could be the year of Apple’s most innovative iPhone yet.