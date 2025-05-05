IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Must-Win Clash Against Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to end their two-match losing streak at home and revive their playoff hopes when they face a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2025 match on Monday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. With only 12 points from 10 games, Axar Patel’s side, currently placed fifth, has heavily relied on away victories, but will need to find their form on home turf to remain in the top four race.

Axar Patel’s Fitness a Key Concern for DC

Despite a bruised left hand, Axar Patel was instrumental in DC’s last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring a valiant 43 runs. However, his fitness remains a concern, with his full bowling participation expected to be crucial for DC, especially against an SRH team that has struggled this season. Patel’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball could prove vital if DC is to stay alive in the playoff race.

SRH Faces Struggles Despite Big Names

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which boasts star players like Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen, has failed to click as a unit. Despite their star-studded lineup, SRH has been plagued by inconsistent bowling and unfavorable pitch conditions. After a recent 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans, SRH’s playoff aspirations are hanging by a thread, and they will need to win this match to stay in contention.

High Stakes at Arun Jaitley Stadium

With both teams desperate for points, this IPL 2025 clash promises to be an intense, high-stakes encounter. The Arun Jaitley Stadium will witness a thrilling contest between the two sides, with SRH looking to get their season back on track and DC aiming to arrest their losing streak.

SRH vs DC: Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium promises to be a batter’s paradise. The surface is dry and hard, expected to deliver a high-scoring match with a par score anticipated around 220-230 runs. The dimensions offer a bit of imbalance—63 meters to the right, 70 meters to the left, and 77 meters down the ground—providing plenty of areas for batters to target.

While the pitch favors the batsmen, both teams have quality seamers who may look to make early inroads. Dew is not expected to play a major role, meaning the toss is unlikely to be decisive.

SRH vs DC Playing XI Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI:

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Kamindu Mendis

Pat Cummins (c)

Harshal Patel

Jaydev Unadkat

Zeeshan Ansari

Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Travis Head

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted XI:

Axar Patel (c)

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Abishek Porel

Karun Nair

KL Rahul (wk)

Tristan Stubbs

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohit Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Played : 25

: 25 SRH Wins : 13

: 13 DC Wins: 12

Weather Forecast for SRH vs DC Match

The weather in Hyderabad will be mostly sunny during the day, with temperatures expected to reach around 38°C in the afternoon. However, by match time (7-11 PM), temperatures are forecast to ease into the low 30s, with a clear sky and no chance of rain. Humidity will be moderate, ranging between 35-40%, providing fairly dry and comfortable playing conditions under the lights.