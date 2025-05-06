iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ to Launch with 2K Display, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor and 50MP Dual Cameras

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is shaping up to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Expected to arrive with top-tier specs, this flagship device aims to deliver a high-end user experience in display quality, performance, and camera capability.

Stunning 2K Display with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is its flat 2K resolution display, promising crystal-clear visuals and immersive viewing. In addition, the phone will feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure and seamless biometric authentication — a step up from traditional optical scanners.

Sleek Design with Premium Materials

In terms of build, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is tipped to come with a plastic middle frame for structural balance and a glass back cover for a premium finish. This combination helps the device stay lightweight while maintaining a flagship look and feel.

Dual 50MP Cameras with OIS for Pro-Level Photography

For photography enthusiasts, the phone is expected to house a 50-megapixel primary camera with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots and videos. Accompanying it will be another 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, making it ideal for capturing landscapes and group shots with enhanced clarity.

Expected Features and Performance

Though full specs are yet to be revealed, leaks suggest the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will feature flagship-level internals likely powered by the latest Snapdragon or Dimensity chipset. Users can expect fast performance, enhanced gaming, and AI-powered software optimization.