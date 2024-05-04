Iraqi Shia militia claims attack on Israel

Middle East

A Shia militia in Iraq has claimed responsibility for an attack on a vital site in Israel.

Baghdad: A Shia militia in Iraq has claimed responsibility for an attack on a vital site in Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters conducted a strike “with appropriate weapons on a vital target within the Dead Sea (area) on Friday morning,” without providing additional details about the specific location targeted or any resulting casualties.

The strike came hours after the militia claimed responsibility for missile attacks with long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles on two vital sites in Tel Aviv and one in Be’er Sheva in southern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statements stressed that the attacks were carried out “in solidarity with the people of Gaza” and the militia pledged to persist in targeting “the enemy’s strongholds”.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

