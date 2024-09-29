Telangana

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Father Passes Away

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s father, Purushottam Reddy, passed away following a prolonged illness.

Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2024 - 13:14
1 minute read
Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s father, Purushottam Reddy, passed away following a prolonged illness.

The last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills at 6 PM, as per the family’s announcement.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with state ministers and Congress leaders, expressed their condolences to Uttam Kumar Reddy, his wife, Kodad MLA N. Padmavati Reddy, and the bereaved family during this difficult time.

