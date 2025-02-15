Is AI Making Us Stupider? Here’s What One of the World’s Largest AI Companies Says

Sydney: (The Conversation) – With the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), such as ChatGPT, the question arises: are we becoming smarter or dumber as we rely on these technologies? AI, which is now used by 300 million people weekly, has undeniably made our lives easier.

However, experts are debating whether this ease is coming at the cost of our cognitive abilities. A recent study suggests that while AI can improve efficiency, it might be lowering our capacity for critical thinking.

Can AI Be a Threat to Critical Thinking?

The notion of “critical thinking” refers to the ability to reason effectively, make judgments, and assess arguments based on well-established norms of logic and clarity. In a study conducted by researchers from Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University, the effects of generative AI on users’ critical thinking were explored.

The researchers referenced a categorization of cognitive skills known as Benjamin Bloom’s “taxonomy,” which breaks down thinking into recall, comprehension, application, analysis, synthesis, and evaluation. However, this model has been criticized for assuming a hierarchy in cognitive skills, which does not always hold true. Notably, critical thinking involves more than just applying these skills; it requires a dedication to truth and reasoning that AI lacks.

Also Read: Telangana Government Plans to Introduce AI-Based Digital Education

AI’s Influence on Our Confidence in Thinking

Recent findings suggest that regular use of generative AI tools is negatively correlated with users’ confidence in their own critical thinking abilities. For instance, knowledge workers such as healthcare practitioners, engineers, and educators reported engaging less in critical thinking during tasks when they relied on AI. Interestingly, users showed more engagement with critical thinking during the verification and editing stages of AI-generated content.

The study found that the more confidence people had in AI, the less they engaged in critical thinking. On the other hand, those who trusted their own judgment displayed stronger critical thinking. This suggests that AI does not necessarily undermine critical thinking, provided the user already possesses it.

The Limits of Self-Reporting in Studies

While these findings are insightful, the study had limitations, particularly in its reliance on self-reporting. Users defined critical thinking as refining prompts, assessing generated content, and ensuring that it met specific criteria for the task at hand. However, this definition of critical thinking may be more focused on the task’s outcome rather than the depth of reasoning, potentially skewing the results.

Can We Use AI to Boost Our Critical Thinking?

The key takeaway from the study is that AI itself does not inherently diminish critical thinking. However, it can potentially reduce the effort users put into deep reasoning if they overly rely on it. To avoid this, experts suggest that AI developers integrate features to encourage users to engage more in critical oversight. But is this enough?

To ensure AI doesn’t hinder your thinking, experts recommend that individuals focus on developing their critical thinking skills before turning to AI. This includes questioning assumptions, evaluating various perspectives, and practicing methodical reasoning.

The Path Forward: Practicing Critical Thinking

While generative AI may assist in some cognitive tasks, it cannot replace the need for thoughtful, deliberate critical thinking. Just as chalkboards helped us improve our math skills, AI can augment our thinking abilities — but only if we use it to challenge ourselves, not just as a substitute for our own thought processes.

So, as we continue to use AI, it’s crucial to exercise the very skills it’s potentially threatening. AI should be used as a tool to enhance and challenge our thinking, not as a crutch that stunts it.

Is AI Making Us Stupider? Here’s What One of the World’s Largest AI Companies Says