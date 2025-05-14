Is Hyderabad’s Begumpet Flyover on the Brink? GHMC’s Big Budget Repair Raises Eyebrows

Hyderabad: The iconic Begumpet flyover in Hyderabad is set for a major renovation with an allocated budget of ₹14.6 crore. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to undertake the repair work to enhance safety and reduce frequent accidents on the aging structure.

GHMC Floats Tender for Begumpet and RK Puram Flyovers

The GHMC Projects Division has issued a tender notification for the Begumpet flyover repairs, as well as the RK Puram Road Over Bridge (ROB), located in the Cantonment area. The repairs are expected to be completed within 18 months. During the work, traffic on the flyovers will be halted, necessitating route diversions.

History and Structural Issues of Begumpet Flyover

The Begumpet flyover was inaugurated in 1980 by then-Chief Minister T. Anjaiah. It was completed in three years and helped decongest the traffic between Secunderabad and Begumpet. However, as traffic increased over the years, an extension was added, connecting the old CM camp office with the ROB.

The decades-old structure now shows visible signs of wear and tear. Engineers have reported widening gaps between slabs, damage to pillar bearings, and crumbling slab edges—all contributing to frequent vehicle accidents, especially on the Secunderabad-bound side.

Planned Repairs: Bearings, Slabs, and Micro-Concrete Injection

GHMC engineers have confirmed that the renovation will include replacing worn-out bearings, repairing slabs and girders, and injecting fine cement into damaged concrete beds through micro-concreting to fill cracks. These measures aim to restore the flyover’s structural integrity and ensure commuter safety.

Rehabilitation Plans for the Homeless Shelters Under the Flyover

Currently, there are two shelters for the homeless situated under the Begumpet ROB, housing nearly 200 individuals. GHMC engineers have written to the Urban Community Development (UCD) department requesting their relocation to alternative facilities. GHMC is considering either shifting the shelters for two years or removing them entirely to facilitate the repair work.

RK Puram ROB Also to Get ₹4.6 Crore Facelift

Similarly, the RK Puram ROB—connecting ECIL and Sainikpuri to the Cantonment area—will also be renovated with a budget of ₹4.6 crore. Like the Begumpet flyover, the RK Puram bridge is facing issues like cracks and widening slab gaps that have started to affect vehicular movement. GHMC aims to carry out repairs similar to those undertaken on the Lalapet and Adikmet ROBs.