KTR Tears into Congress for Uprooting Poor to Impress Miss World Contestants

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for what he called “inhumane demolitions” of poor people’s homes in Warangal, allegedly to facilitate the visit of Miss World contestants.

KTR Questions Congress Priorities and Spending

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress government. He alleged that the government was prioritizing beautification projects over people’s welfare and accused it of spending over ₹200 crore of public funds on “vanity projects” while crushing the livelihoods of the poor.

Also Read: SRK visits ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ’ musical rehearsals in London

“After lavish dinners at palaces and spending Rs 200-plus crore of public money on vanity, you had to resort to crumpling the poor lives under your monstrous bulldozers?” KTR posted.

Accusations of Secret Deals and Misuse of Power

KTR went on to mockingly question whether the Congress had signed a “secret MoU with bulldozer companies,” emphasizing the alleged daily destruction of homes under the guise of development and beautification.

He accused the State of carrying out these evictions not for the public good, but to impress international beauty pageant contestants visiting Telangana as part of the Miss World 2025 tour.

Calls Out Rahul Gandhi for Silence on Issue

Directly addressing Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR demanded an explanation for the ongoing demolition drive in Telangana. He criticized the Congress party for calling itself a “Prajapalana” (people’s governance) while allegedly displacing vulnerable citizens for temporary optics.

“People are being told that it’s to ‘beautify’ the route for Miss World contestants visiting today. Such a travesty that you call yourselves a Prajapalana,” he wrote.

Warangal Beautification Drive Sparks Public Outrage

The controversial demolitions in Warangal have drawn widespread criticism from activists, opposition leaders, and displaced residents. The Congress government has yet to issue an official response to the allegations or address the concerns raised by KT Rama Rao.

As the Miss World pageant events continue in Telangana, public scrutiny grows over the real cost of beautification and image-building at the expense of the urban poor.