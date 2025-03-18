Israel Launches Extensive Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israel has resumed large-scale airstrikes on Hamas strongholds across the Gaza Strip, marking the most significant military escalation since the January 19 ceasefire.

Heavy Airstrikes After Ceasefire Collapse

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched widespread attacks on Hamas positions following the breakdown of ceasefire negotiations. According to medical officials in Gaza, at least 66 people have been killed and over 150 injured in strikes across northern Gaza, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, Rafah, and Gaza City.

The IDF confirmed the military action, stating it was conducted in coordination with the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

“In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Netanyahu Justifies Renewed Military Action

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the strikes to Hamas’s refusal to release Israeli hostages and its rejection of ceasefire proposals mediated by the U.S. Presidential Envoy and international negotiators.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu’s office stated, confirming that an operational plan was approved by the political leadership over the weekend.

The Israeli leadership reaffirmed that military action aims to achieve war objectives, including the release of all hostages—both living and deceased.

Ceasefire Talks Falter Over Hostage Dispute

The escalation follows a deadlock in truce negotiations. Israel sought to extend the first phase of a three-stage agreement, while Hamas insisted on progressing to the second phase, which was set to begin on March 2 and involve additional hostage releases.

During the initial phase of the ceasefire, Hamas released 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas still holds approximately 59 hostages.

Last week, Hamas proposed the release of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four hostages, on the condition that Israel agrees to advance to the next phase of negotiations. Israel rejected the offer, accusing Hamas of engaging in “psychological warfare”.

Background: The Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Israel-Gaza conflict reignited on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a cross-border attack into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Since then, Israel has pursued an intensive military campaign against Hamas, with repeated ceasefire attempts failing due to disputes over hostage exchanges and the terms of a long-term truce.

As tensions rise, further military escalations are expected, with Israel vowing to increase the intensity of its operations until all hostages are returned and Hamas’s military capabilities are dismantled.