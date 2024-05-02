Israel releases 64 Palestinians arrested in Gaza

Gaza: Israel released on Thursday 64 Palestinians who were arrested during the military operations in the Gaza Strip, said the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.

The Authority said in a press statement that the Israeli authorities released 64 Palestinians, including one dead and one seriously injured, through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the ongoing Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army arrested hundreds of Palestinians, according to Palestinian human rights organisations.

The released prisoners were transferred to a hospital to check on their health status, according to Palestinian security sources.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

The ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have resulted in extensive casualties and damages, with the Palestinian death toll rising to over 34,000 since the conflict started, according to the Gaza health authorities.