Middle East

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Two Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army near the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that the two individuals killed were Mustafa Abed, 21, and Ahmed Shawahna, 20.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that an army force eliminated two “terrorists” after they opened fire from a car towards the “Salem” military checkpoint in Jenin.

The radio said that the army unit confiscated an M-16 rifle used in the attack, noting that there were no casualties among the soldiers.

The incident came amid escalating tension in the West Bank, marked by armed confrontations, between Israeli troops and Palestinians in cities, villages, and camps since the start of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year.

Israel has killed more than 480 Palestinians by bombing and bullets throughout the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

