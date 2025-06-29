Israeli Military Kills Senior Hamas Commander in Gaza Airstrike

Gaza City: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the killing of a senior Hamas commander, Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, in an airstrike carried out on Friday evening in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood. The operation, coordinated with Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, targeted a key figure in Hamas’ military buildup and planning.

Key Hamas Leader Linked to October 7 Attack Eliminated

The IDF identified Al-Issa as a founding member of Hamas’ military wing and a significant planner behind the October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel. This brutal attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and the capture of more than 200 hostages, marking one of the deadliest escalations in the region.

Role in Hamas Military Operations and Infrastructure

Al-Issa recently headed Hamas’ combat support headquarters, where he was reportedly responsible for overseeing aerial and naval attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. Additionally, he was involved in rebuilding Hamas’ operational infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict. Previously, Al-Issa led the group’s training headquarters and was a member of its general security council.

Continued Conflict and Military Campaign in Gaza

Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire. Recent strikes include attacks on the Al-Masdar village in central Gaza and the Jabalia area in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA. Hamas has yet to comment on the reported killing of Al-Issa.